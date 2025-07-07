U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 4.0% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.