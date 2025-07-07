Truist Financial Corp Acquires 9,951 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $34,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,344,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,917,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.94.

NYSE APD opened at $291.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

