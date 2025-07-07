Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,537.05 and last traded at $1,533.58, with a volume of 28346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,522.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,545.80.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,442.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,366.38. The company has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,444.08, for a total value of $3,951,002.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,117,035.84. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total transaction of $65,122,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 88,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,997,959.19. The trade was a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

