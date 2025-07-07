The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.
