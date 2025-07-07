The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $91.93 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.19 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,122.50. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 87,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This represents a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.08.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

