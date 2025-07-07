Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,988 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $215.57 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

