Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,367,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,989. The trade was a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 829,509 shares of company stock valued at $277,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.60.

Tesla Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $313.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 172.29, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

