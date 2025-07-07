Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Up 4.4% – Time to Buy?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.31. Approximately 1,066,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,114,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Macquarie set a $26.20 target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 113,503 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 385,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 50,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

