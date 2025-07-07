Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.19 and last traded at $58.22. 4,040,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 7,408,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Tempus AI Stock Down 4.1%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 533.21% and a negative net margin of 88.27%. The firm had revenue of $255.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Tempus AI’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

In other news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 250,000 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,357,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,664,819.81. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 6,073 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $383,995.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,330.77. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,522 shares of company stock valued at $41,300,238 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Articles

