Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TECX. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from $51.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.
Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -8.31 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 9,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $154,586.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,334,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,701,338.26. The trade was a 0.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 5,554.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
