TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,882 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,538,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,808,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,266,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,295,000 after buying an additional 2,306,342 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,183 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,793,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,864 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTI opened at $34.91 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.85.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

