TD Private Client Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUB opened at $104.27 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

