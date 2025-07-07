TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. MetLife’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.