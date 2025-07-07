Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Boosted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,528 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $757,892,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $536,407,000 after buying an additional 1,506,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after buying an additional 1,358,348 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,882,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,565,000 after buying an additional 1,306,552 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cfra Research downgraded Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

Target Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of TGT opened at $104.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

