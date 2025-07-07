T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Centennial Bank AR

Centennial Bank AR lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $240.31 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.74 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $272.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $16,614,237.60. Following the sale, the director owned 647,800,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,105,266,654.36. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 628,560 shares of company stock valued at $144,455,659 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

