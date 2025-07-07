Synergy Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Synergy Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,259 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 117,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMB opened at $21.91 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

