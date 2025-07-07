Synergy Investment Management LLC Has $662,000 Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2025

Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIFree Report) by 441.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,256,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $578,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI opened at $46.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.