Synergy Investment Management LLC Has $662,000 Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 441.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,256,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $578,000.

FMHI opened at $46.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $49.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

