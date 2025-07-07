Synergy Investment Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Synergy Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,629 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,616,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Stage Harbor Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 96,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock opened at $63.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

