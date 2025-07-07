Synergy Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV)

Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) by 423.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGCV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGCV opened at $28.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.56 million and a PE ratio of 23.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

