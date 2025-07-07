Synergy Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 233.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,207,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 136,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 90,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $26.18 on Monday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

