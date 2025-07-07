Synergy Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Synergy Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 343,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 27,748 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $62.64 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.03. The company has a market cap of $822.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.80.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

