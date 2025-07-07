Synergy Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,900 Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGSD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,158,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,337,000 after buying an additional 807,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,943,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 318,085 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 853,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 294,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entruity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,744,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79.

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

