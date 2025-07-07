Synergy Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,069 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $987,000. Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 265,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 44,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $96.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

