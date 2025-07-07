State Street (NYSE:STT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.97 and last traded at $110.80, with a volume of 66759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on State Street from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.46.

Get State Street alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STT

State Street Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 21,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth $1,174,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 132,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.