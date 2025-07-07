St. Augustine Gold and Copper (TSE:SAU) Trading Up 13.2% – Should You Buy?

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (TSE:SAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 417,084 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 324,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Trading Up 28.3%

The company has a market capitalization of C$241.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16,113.74 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09.

About St. Augustine Gold and Copper

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Ltd engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on the King-king Copper-Gold Project, located in Mindanao in the Philippines.

