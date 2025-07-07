SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Synergy Investment Management LLC

Synergy Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,537,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,794,000 after purchasing an additional 108,566 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,820,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 685,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,634,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 520,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after buying an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 269,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $75.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

