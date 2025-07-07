Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) versus Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 6.21% 7.40% 5.41% Tower Semiconductor 13.86% 7.73% 6.62%

Risk & Volatility

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 2 0 0 2.00 Tower Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sono-Tek and Tower Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sono-Tek presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 101.40%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.52%. Given Sono-Tek’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than Tower Semiconductor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sono-Tek and Tower Semiconductor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $20.50 million 2.86 $1.27 million $0.08 46.55 Tower Semiconductor $1.44 billion 3.63 $207.86 million $1.81 25.99

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Tower Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Sono-Tek on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. In addition, the company provides surface coating solutions and application consulting services. It markets and distributes its products through direct sales personnel, select independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The Company also provides design enablement platform for quick and accurate design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

