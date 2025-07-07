Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW) Holdings Raised by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $48.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 140.98%.

In other Smurfit Westrock news, Director Irial Finan purchased 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 54,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. This trade represents a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

