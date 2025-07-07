Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

NYSE:SKIL opened at $16.40 on Friday. Skillsoft has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $140.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16.

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $1.83. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skillsoft will post -11.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Skillsoft by 122.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 82,860 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Skillsoft by 286.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Finally, AREX Capital Management LP boosted its position in Skillsoft by 16.8% during the first quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 398,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 57,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

