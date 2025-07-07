Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Skillsoft Price Performance
NYSE:SKIL opened at $16.40 on Friday. Skillsoft has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $140.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16.
Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $1.83. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skillsoft will post -11.31 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft
About Skillsoft
Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Skillsoft
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Forget the Weak Dollar—These 3 Travel Stocks Are Still Taking Off
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Correction Equals Opportunity in Domino’s Pizza Stock
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.