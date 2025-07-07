SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) and DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Financial Contrast

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) and DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of DMC Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of DMC Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SiteOne Landscape Supply and DMC Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiteOne Landscape Supply 1 5 4 0 2.30 DMC Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus price target of $145.70, suggesting a potential upside of 15.01%. DMC Global has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 93.80%. Given DMC Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DMC Global is more favorable than SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DMC Global has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and DMC Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiteOne Landscape Supply $4.54 billion 1.25 $123.60 million $2.51 50.47 DMC Global $635.27 million 0.27 -$94.45 million ($8.16) -1.03

SiteOne Landscape Supply has higher revenue and earnings than DMC Global. DMC Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiteOne Landscape Supply, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and DMC Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiteOne Landscape Supply 2.53% 7.31% 3.65% DMC Global -15.73% -0.01% N/A

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply beats DMC Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories. It also offers consultative services consisting of assistance with irrigation project take-offs, commercial project planning, generation of sales leads, business operations, and product support services, as well as a series of technical and business management seminars; and distributes branded products of third parties. The company offers its products under the LESCO, SiteOne Green Tech, and Pro-Trade brand names. It markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specializes in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc. provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows. It sells its products through a national in-house sales force for buildings, such as office towers, airports, hotels, education and athletic facilities, health care locations, government buildings, retail centers, mixed use, and multi-family residential buildings. The DynaEnergetics segment designs, manufactures, markets, and sells perforating systems, including initiation systems, shaped charges, detonating cords, gun hardware, and control panels; and perforating systems and associated hardware for the oil and gas industry. It sells its products through direct selling, distributors, and independent sales representatives. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, rail car manufacturing, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, program managers, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Dynamic Materials Corporation and changed its name to DMC Global Inc. in November 2016. DMC Global Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

