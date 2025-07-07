Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,447 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after buying an additional 2,711,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,443,000 after purchasing an additional 292,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,962,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 4.7%

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $185.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.12.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

