ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,353,517,000 after acquiring an additional 190,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after acquiring an additional 509,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 272,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,560,890,000 after purchasing an additional 100,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,291 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,046.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.51 billion, a PE ratio of 142.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,003.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $962.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,068.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total transaction of $433,825.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,039,226.51. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

