Security National Bank of SO Dak Takes $1.17 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

