Security National Bank of SO Dak Makes New $251,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,380.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,182.58.

Netflix Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,295.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,207.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,038.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total value of $2,945,320.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,614.58. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,227.94. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

