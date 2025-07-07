Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $1.47 Million Position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Target were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $104.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.