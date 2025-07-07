Security National Bank of SO Dak Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Security National Bank of SO Dak reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $35.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.