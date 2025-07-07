Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 3.2%

RSI opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.65 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.78.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $262.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 29,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $412,774.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 892,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,413.20. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $1,033,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 876,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,735.50. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,711,949 shares of company stock worth $22,540,667. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

