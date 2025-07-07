RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0951 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

RMMZ stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90.

Get RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.