Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 535 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 17.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 8.2% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 24,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,278,000 after acquiring an additional 152,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $298.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.