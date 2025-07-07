Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 98,642 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 126.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. UBS Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $180.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.22 and a fifty-two week high of $187.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.03%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

