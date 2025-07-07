Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 471,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie stock opened at $189.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $334.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.68.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

