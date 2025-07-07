Reviewing Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) & Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Full Truck Alliance and Cardlytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full Truck Alliance 0 2 2 1 2.80 Cardlytics 1 5 0 1 2.14

Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.81%. Cardlytics has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.18%. Given Cardlytics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Full Truck Alliance.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full Truck Alliance 32.26% 11.31% 10.22% Cardlytics -65.41% -172.36% -42.07%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardlytics has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cardlytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and Cardlytics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full Truck Alliance $1.54 billion 8.43 $420.57 million $0.50 24.83 Cardlytics $278.30 million 0.33 -$189.30 million ($3.56) -0.50

Full Truck Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Full Truck Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Full Truck Alliance beats Cardlytics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

About Cardlytics

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.