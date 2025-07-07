Reviewing Aoxin Tianli Group (OTCMKTS:BIQIF) and Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) and Aoxin Tianli Group (OTCMKTS:BIQIF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hormel Foods and Aoxin Tianli Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hormel Foods $11.92 billion 1.40 $805.04 million $1.36 22.28 Aoxin Tianli Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hormel Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Aoxin Tianli Group.

41.0% of Hormel Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hormel Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Aoxin Tianli Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hormel Foods and Aoxin Tianli Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hormel Foods 0 4 2 1 2.57 Aoxin Tianli Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hormel Foods presently has a consensus target price of $32.86, indicating a potential upside of 8.44%. Given Hormel Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hormel Foods is more favorable than Aoxin Tianli Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hormel Foods and Aoxin Tianli Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hormel Foods 6.27% 10.20% 6.11% Aoxin Tianli Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hormel Foods beats Aoxin Tianli Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others. It sells its products under the HORMEL, ALWAYS TENDER, APPLEGATE, AUSTIN BLUES, BACON 1, BLACK LABEL, BREAD READY, BURKE, CAFÉ H, CERATTI, CHI-CHI'S, COLUMBUS, COMPLEATS, CORN NUTS, CURE 81, DAN'S PRIZE, DI LUSSO, DINTY MOORE, DON MIGUEL, DOÑA MARIA, EMBASA, FAST N EASY, FIRE BRAISED, FONTANINI, HAPPY LITTLE PLANTS, HERDEZ, HORMEL GATHERINGS, HORMEL SQUARE TABLE, HORMEL VITAL CUISINE, HOUSE OF TSANG, JENNIE-O, JUSTIN'S, LA VICTORIA, LAYOUT, LLOYD'S, MARY KITCHEN, MR. PEANUT, NATURAL CHOICE, NUT-RITION, OLD SMOKEHOUSE, OVEN READY, PILLOW PACK, PLANTERS, ROSA GRANDE, SADLER'S SMOKEHOUSE, SKIPPY, SPAM, SPECIAL RECIPE, THICK & EASY, VALLEY FRESH, AND WHOLLY brands through sales personnel, independent brokers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Geo. A. Hormel & Company and changed its name to Hormel Foods Corporation in January 1995. Hormel Foods Corporation was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Austin, Minnesota.

About Aoxin Tianli Group

BIQI International Holding Corporation engages in the energy, health, and other investment activities. The company was formerly known as Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. and changed its name to BIQI International Holding Corporation in January 2019. BIQI International Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

