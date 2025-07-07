Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 4,679,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 15,996,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 961.32% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The business had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

