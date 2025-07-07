Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 388 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $135.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

