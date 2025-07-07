Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Prologis by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD opened at $108.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.48. The company has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. CJS Securities reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

