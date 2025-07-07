Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,706 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2,624.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26,983.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance
OEF stock opened at $307.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.79. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $308.69.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
