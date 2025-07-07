Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 9348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Radware from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Radware Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Radware by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,235,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,370,000 after purchasing an additional 287,913 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Radware by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,718,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,154,000 after buying an additional 130,699 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Radware by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 956,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,556,000 after buying an additional 694,112 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Radware by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,877,000 after buying an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Radware by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 793,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,149,000 after buying an additional 65,479 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

