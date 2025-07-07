Promising Healthcare Stocks To Watch Now – July 6th

Oracle, Alphabet, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, hospitals, and health insurance. These stocks offer investors a way to participate in the sector’s growth driven by factors such as an aging population, medical advancements, and changing healthcare regulations. However, they can also be subject to volatility from regulatory approvals, clinical trial results, and patent expirations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $7.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,441,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $666.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.25. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,689,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,590,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.87. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,161,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $280.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.32. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

