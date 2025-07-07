Planning Directions Inc. Purchases 6,920 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 437.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,640 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,342.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,308,000 after buying an additional 521,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,665,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,549,000 after buying an additional 297,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 461,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,275,000 after buying an additional 135,912 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

VBK opened at $281.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.65 and a 200 day moving average of $268.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

